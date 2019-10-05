Greenhaven Associates Trimmed J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (JPM) Stake By $7.49 Million; Domtar Has 0.98 Sentiment

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (JPM) stake by 1.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 67,497 shares as J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 4.90 million shares with $548.16M value, down from 4.97 million last quarter. J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) now has $369.96B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650

Domtar Corp (UFS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 109 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 111 sold and reduced holdings in Domtar Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 57.24 million shares, down from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Domtar Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 83 Increased: 79 New Position: 30.

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 47.95% or $0.70 from last year’s $1.46 per share. UFS’s profit will be $47.56M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. It operates in two divisions, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. It has a 7.63 P/E ratio. The firm provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers that are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.23. About 716,934 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (UFS) has declined 11.76% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation for 1.46 million shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owns 486,350 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 1.23% invested in the company for 29,295 shares. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 18,576 shares.

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Domtar Corporation’s (NYSE:UFS) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Domtar (UFS) to Reduce Papermaking Capacity at Two Mills – StreetInsider.com” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Domtar Personal Care Hosts Volunteer Event at the Diaper Bank of North Carolina in Durham – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Domtar Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UFS) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81B for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is 11.46% above currents $114.62 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. repos and the JPMorgan factor – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is Hedge Funds 16th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AAPL, JPM, SNAP – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 03, 2019.