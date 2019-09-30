Greenhaven Associates Stake in Whirlpool (Whr) (WHR) Decreased by $1.91 Million as Market Value Rose; Westport Fuel System (WPRT) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Cut Stake by $574,650 as Stock Price Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Whr) (WHR) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 13,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401.36 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp (Whr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 972,625 shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Westport Fuel System (WPRT) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 191,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.09M, down from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Westport Fuel System for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 9.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 999,369 shares traded or 73.76% up from the average. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Whirlpool Corporation A Value Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool unloads Naples plant – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) to Sector Weight – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 EPS, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.23 million for 10.07 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Bp Public Ltd Company reported 7,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fil Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Fairpointe Ltd holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 437,235 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 4,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Asset Management One reported 45,568 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 72,079 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Smithfield Trust Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 239 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 21,192 shares. Lafayette stated it has 14,536 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 434,304 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 53,587 shares to 274,537 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 90,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).