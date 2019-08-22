Greenhaven Associates Raised Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake; Rockland Trust Co Has Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Shares Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 88,018 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 179,014 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31M, down from 183,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $95.99. About 838,699 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 21,113 shares to 123,293 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 75,270 shares to 12.16M shares, valued at $756.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.