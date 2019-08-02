Greenhaven Associates Raised Meritage Homes (MTH) Holding by $990,000; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.04 Million; Stock Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.97. About 354,248 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 18,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 120,435 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 138,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 7.23M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM ABANDONS QUALCOMM TAKEOVER BID ON TRUMP OPPOSITION; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. The insider WHITE C TIMOTHY sold $878,865. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Lord Phillippe sold $24,165.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 1,170 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 137,885 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr reported 9,235 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 31,219 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 310,605 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 3,342 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,800 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd invested in 1.63M shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.53% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ellington Gru Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,348 shares. State Street Corp owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 1.13M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Rr Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 4.57% or 859,521 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0.15% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH).

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 352,900 shares to 32.44M shares, valued at $284.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34M shares, and cut its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond (BSV) by 21,105 shares to 67,423 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) by 33,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kistler has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Independent Inc has invested 0.9% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). North Amer Management Corporation accumulated 1.01% or 106,405 shares. The Illinois-based Magnetar Fin Llc has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 153,872 are owned by Greatmark Inv Prns. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has invested 0.12% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.59% or 574,325 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.04% or 5,909 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 567 shares. 32,451 were accumulated by Heritage Investors Mngmt. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Co, Maryland-based fund reported 91,185 shares.

