Greenhaven Associates Raised Its Position in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by $7.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Telos Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 106,393 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, up from 102,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 5.86M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – President Trump this week nixed the $117 billion Broadcom buyout of San Diego-based Qualcomm citing national security issues; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPOKE IN TELEFPHONE INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 13/03/2018 – Real Time Economics: Inflation in Focus | Trump Kills Qualcomm Deal | U.S. Allies Speak Softly on Trade; 06/03/2018 – U.S. panel says concerns over Broadcom deal warrant full investigation -Treasury

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $213.46. About 1.49M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: SYNCHRONIZED GLOBAL GROWTH, RISING RATES HELPED; 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters); 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Dina Powell will join Goldman Sachs’ most powerful division; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive – report; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN STILL EXAMINING CREDIT CARDS, WEALTH MANAGEMENT, RETIREMENT PRODUCTS, PERSONAL FINANCE FOR EXPANSION -CFO; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In Mar 10 Wk

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) (NYSE:DHI) by 44,142 shares to 8.50 million shares, valued at $366.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (Fdx) (NYSE:FDX) by 22,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (NYSE:TMHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,203 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 1,812 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 12,089 shares. Connable Office invested in 0.45% or 11,849 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,152 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Lc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1,020 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 16,203 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,127 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,342 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ckw holds 550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 8,824 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Park Oh accumulated 8,906 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 3,475 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hightower has invested 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alberta Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 197,000 shares. First Financial Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 870 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Becker Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 481,691 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Chevy Chase Incorporated reported 0.32% stake. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability reported 0.23% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Factory Mutual Insurance has 0.79% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 867,200 shares. Moreover, Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 42,939 shares. Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 28,153 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc invested in 12,016 shares.