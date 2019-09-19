Greenhaven Associates Position in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Has Lifted by $7.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $4.00 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69 million, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $195.56. About 1.04M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $215.62. About 1.16 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sees `Financial Fragility’ Rising Amid Market Breakdowns; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Tells Investors: No Need to Fear Commodities Anymore; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Forms Golden Cross; 20/03/2018 – Cohn â€” the former Goldman Sachs executive â€” resigned as NEC director earlier this month over disagreements with Trump on the implementation of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40M and $308.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 38,358 shares to 373,297 shares, valued at $50.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 4.01 million shares to 5.26 million shares, valued at $186.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 36,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup (C) (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.