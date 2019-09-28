Greenhaven Associates Lowered Whirlpool (Whr) (WHR) Position By $1.91 Million; ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (AHKSF) Shorts Decreased By 67.13%

ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHKSF) had a decrease of 67.13% in short interest. AHKSF’s SI was 529,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 67.13% from 1.61 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1325 days are for ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHKSF)’s short sellers to cover AHKSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 281 shares traded. Asahi Kasei Corporation (OTCMKTS:AHKSF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Whirlpool Corp (Whr) (WHR) stake by 0.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 13,422 shares as Whirlpool Corp (Whr) (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 2.82M shares with $401.36M value, down from 2.83 million last quarter. Whirlpool Corp (Whr) now has $9.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 907,435 shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.78 billion. The firm offers nitric acid, caustic soda, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, acrylic resins, polyethylene, and polystyrene; styrene-acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polyacetal, modified polyphenylene ether, adipic acid, polyamides, and synthetic rubber; and coating materials, latex, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, UF and MF membranes and systems, ion-exchange membranes and electrolysis systems, cling films, storage bags, plastic films and sheets, and plastic foams. It has a 8.45 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the construction of unit homes and apartments; management of rental units, condominiums, and housing developments; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, etc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 547 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.95% or 103,191 shares. Moreover, Ww Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 65,775 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Limited Liability Company holds 24,937 shares. California-based Primecap Management Co Ca has invested 0.82% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Parametric Assoc Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Condor Capital Mgmt invested in 2,732 shares. Beacon Financial Group reported 0.1% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). American Intll Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.78M shares. 8,457 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Fjarde Ap invested in 0% or 2,404 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 13,500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $162.50’s average target is 4.50% above currents $155.5 stock price. Whirlpool Corporation Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of WHR in report on Thursday, September 26 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral”. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, May 10. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.86 earnings per share, down 15.16% or $0.69 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $245.23M for 10.07 P/E if the $3.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.74% negative EPS growth.