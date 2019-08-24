Greenhaven Associates Lowered Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Stake; Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 25.76% above currents $87.73 stock price. Genuine Parts had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $107.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $114.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $110 Initiates Coverage On

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 80,219 shares as Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 4.84M shares with $61.18M value, down from 4.92M last quarter. Tri Pointe Group Inc now has $1.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 1.12 million shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 3.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 09/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Anticipates 2Q Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21%-21.5%; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $12.82 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 16.31 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Sonnemaker Scott, worth $495,050 on Tuesday, May 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Tri Pointe (NYSE:TPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tri Pointe has $15 highest and $15 lowest target. $15’s average target is 9.81% above currents $13.66 stock price. Tri Pointe had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, March 11.

