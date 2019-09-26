Greenhaven Associates Lowered Toll Brothers (Tol) (TOL) Holding By $507,564; Jaguar Health (JAGX) Sellers Decreased By 26.93% Their Shorts

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) had a decrease of 26.93% in short interest. JAGX’s SI was 99,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 26.93% from 135,900 shares previously. With 321,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s short sellers to cover JAGX’s short positions. The SI to Jaguar Health Inc’s float is 0.49%. The stock decreased 5.86% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.205. About 314,052 shares traded. Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has declined 97.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 97.61% the S&P500. Some Historical JAGX News: 21/05/2018 – Jaguar Animal Health’s (JAGX) CEO Lisa Conte on Company Updates Broker Conference Call – (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – JAGUAR HEALTH FILES FOR SECONDARY OFFERING UP TO 29.4M SHRS; 13/03/2018 BioPortfolio: Traders News Source: Jaguar Health, Pipeline Review , Analyst Ratings, Milestones; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jaguar Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JAGX)

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (TOL) stake by 0.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 14,099 shares as Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (TOL)’s stock declined 5.74%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 4.32 million shares with $158.36 million value, down from 4.34 million last quarter. Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) now has $5.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 503,117 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Investors; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. The company has market cap of $7.35 million. The Company’s products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. It currently has negative earnings. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Among 3 analysts covering Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Toll Brothers has $4500 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is -2.31% below currents $40.61 stock price. Toll Brothers had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 25. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 35.10% or $0.73 from last year’s $2.08 per share. TOL’s profit will be $189.59 million for 7.52 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.