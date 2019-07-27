Greenhaven Associates Lowered Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Holding By $764,031; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 44,943 shares as Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 2.75 million shares with $48.87M value, down from 2.80 million last quarter. Taylor Morrison Home Corp now has $2.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 561,681 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M

Among 6 analysts covering J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. J.M. Smucker had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, June 7 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 7 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. See The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) latest ratings:

07/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $96 New Target: $120 Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $108 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $98 New Target: $104 Maintain

The stock increased 1.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 595,015 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Announced That It Filed Administrative Complaint Challenging Proposed Transaction; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Declares Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Date; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 05/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER’S SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa2 Rating Of J.M. Smucker On Ainsworth Announcement; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.03 billion. It operates through U.S. It has a 25.28 P/E ratio. Retail Coffee, U.S.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J. M. Smucker declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold The J. M. Smucker Company shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 277,525 were accumulated by Axa. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.31% stake. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Communication owns 33,559 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. First Trust Co stated it has 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.55% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 7,912 shares. Millennium Management stated it has 0.15% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Shelter Mutual Communication holds 2.02% or 58,920 shares. Coho Limited accumulated 4% or 1.52M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 198,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 39,641 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Inc reported 23,509 shares stake. Nordea Investment Management reported 94,882 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) on Thursday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, May 13.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s (NYSE:TMHC) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Views on Taylor Morrison, Signature Bank, Zebra Technologies, SM Energy, BB&T – Barron’s” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 286,477 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 4,294 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited owns 66,271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 10.04M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 0% or 5,964 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 624,169 shares. 558,141 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Morgan Stanley has 141,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 154,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 85,045 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Stanley has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Schroder Inv Group has 120,324 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 24 shares. 1.30 million are held by Goldman Sachs Gru.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $63.34 million for 9.39 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.