Greenhaven Associates Lowered J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (JPM) Position by $7.49 Million; Share Value Rose; Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $5.66 Million

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management analyzed 80,900 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 74,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, down from 155,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (JPM) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc analyzed 67,497 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 4.90 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $548.16 million, down from 4.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Maxar +4.7% as J.P. Morgan starts at Overweight – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "JP Morgan creates 'Volfefe Index' to track impact of Trump's tweets – New York Business Journal" published on September 09, 2019, Cnbc.com published: "JP Morgan: Don't buy the dip until September – CNBC" on August 19, 2019.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance" published on September 11, 2019.