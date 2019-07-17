Greenhaven Associates Lowered Holding in D R Horton (DHI) as Shares Rose; As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stock Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Trimmed Holding by $1.53 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 67.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 49,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,272 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 72,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 312,218 shares traded or 15.52% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 73,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.54M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.59M, down from 8.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 2.18M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 26,226 shares. Profund has 5,460 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% or 1.79 million shares. Blue Financial Cap Inc reported 10,043 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui has 1.42M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 15,039 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 52,887 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 350 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 610,775 shares. Communications Of Vermont accumulated 0% or 84 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 354,435 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Ltd owns 73,810 shares. 34,941 are held by Majedie Asset Management Ltd. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 239,026 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. The insider Allen Barbara K sold $59,281.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.56 million for 10.72 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 252.63% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IMO’s profit will be $513.07M for 10.54 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.03% EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 51,349 shares to 188,249 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.