Greenhaven Associates Lifted Its Meritage Homes (MTH) Holding; Amkor International Holdings (AMKR) Sentiment Is 1.16

Amkor International Holdings LLC (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 73 funds started new or increased holdings, while 63 cut down and sold positions in Amkor International Holdings LLC. The funds in our database now hold: 89.58 million shares, up from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Amkor International Holdings LLC in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 49 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) stake by 30.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc acquired 22,500 shares as Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s stock rose 17.73%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 95,825 shares with $4.28M value, up from 73,325 last quarter. Meritage Homes Corp now has $2.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.62. About 881,438 shares traded or 157.33% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07

Among 2 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Citigroup. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by JMP Securities. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7 to “Sell”.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 36,750 shares to 4.34 million valued at $157.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 82,311 shares and now owns 4.97M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. The insider Lord Phillippe sold $24,165. Sferruzza Hilla sold $33,043 worth of stock. WHITE C TIMOTHY sold $878,865 worth of stock or 19,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Thb Asset Mgmt holds 10,861 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). First Tru Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 57,744 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt reported 5,800 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 294,548 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 62,211 shares. Dubuque Bank & Com invested in 0% or 39 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway owns 195,542 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 40,166 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Cibc Asset holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 5,064 shares.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 38.95 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.