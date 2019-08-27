Greenhaven Associates Increases Stake in Meritage Homes (MTH); As Mdlz (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Holder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Cut Holding by $7.96 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 147,904 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Mdlz (MDLZ) by 93.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 162,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,988 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 173,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Mdlz for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 1.33 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aapl (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,755 shares to 72,414 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Ivv (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 20,825 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 16,018 shares. Arga Management LP reported 39,550 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 1.02% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 583,452 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 438 shares. Strategic Fincl accumulated 97,255 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited holds 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 223,402 shares. 14,993 are held by Compton Ri. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 967,396 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.21% or 18.27 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Coastline Tru has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). London Of Virginia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dana Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 346,546 shares. Maine-based Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meritage Homes reports first quarter 2019 diluted EPS of $0.65 with 7% increase in orders and 2% increase in closings on healthy demand for entry-level homes – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Corporation Elects Joseph Keough to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes -1.3% as Evercore ISI steps aside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.