Greenhaven Associates Increases Holding in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS); Salient Trust Company Lta Has Boosted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $3.68 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 25/04/2018 – DOCTOR ON DEMAND SAYS CLOSED $74 MLN ROUND OF SERIES C FINANCING, LED BY PRINCEVILLE GLOBAL AND GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 12/04/2018 – Debt Collector Lowell Plans Charm Offensive at Goldman Meetings; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 03/04/2018 – Goldman promotes tech banker to co-head Americas M&A; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – HARVEY SCHWARTZ, THE FIRM’S PRESIDENT AND CO-CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS 17.2%, DOWN FROM THE FULL YEAR RATE OF 61.5% FOR 2017

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 292.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 33,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 44,432 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, up from 11,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 51,455 shares to 379,756 shares, valued at $19.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 24,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,965 shares, and cut its stake in Western Midstream Partners L.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (NYSE:TOL) by 14,099 shares to 4.32 million shares, valued at $158.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup (Phm) (NYSE:PHM) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY).