Greenhaven Associates Increased Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Holding; SOKOMAN MINERALS COMMON SHARES (SICNF) Shorts Lowered By 10.77%

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc acquired 34,494 shares as Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 3.38 million shares with $691.23M value, up from 3.34 million last quarter. Goldman Sachs (Gs) now has $73.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $203.11. About 2.42 million shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down; 02/04/2018 – OTC crypto market flourishes, powered by Skype; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It’s Learned From Venezuela `Hunger Bonds’ Backlash; 30/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.7% On Year; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 12/03/2018 – A Goldman Exec Picks His Favorite New York Dining Spots; 18/05/2018 – BMC IS SAID TO WORK WITH GOLDMAN, CREDIT SUISSE ON SALE; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Net $2.83B

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SICNF) had a decrease of 10.77% in short interest. SICNF’s SI was 5,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.77% from 6,500 shares previously. With 8,200 avg volume, 1 days are for SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SICNF)’s short sellers to cover SICNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0567 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $5.75 million. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland.

More important recent Sokoman Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SICNF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Sokoman Iron Corp (CVE:SIC) CEO Provides Update on Phase 2 Drill Results – Midas Letter” on December 03, 2018, also Midasletter.com published article titled: “Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ) High-Grade Woco Gold Project – Midas Letter”, Midasletter.com published: “Kore Mining Ltd (CVE:KORE) Focused on North American Projects – Midas Letter” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Sokoman Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SICNF) was released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Wallbridge Mining Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Fenelon Gold Project in Quebec – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: February 08, 2017.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Goldman Sachs – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0.01% or 393 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Llc reported 0.19% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 665,206 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 218,551 shares. Meyer Handelman Com owns 24,600 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Virtu Financial Ltd Company reported 1,706 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc, a California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 1,404 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,020 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.31% or 92,751 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 1,091 shares. Eastern Financial Bank holds 1,500 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,915 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) (NYSE:DHI) stake by 44,142 shares to 8.50 million valued at $366.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fedex Corp (Fdx) (NYSE:FDX) stake by 22,234 shares and now owns 2.73M shares. Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (NYSE:TOL) was reduced too.