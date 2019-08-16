Greenhaven Associates Holds Holding in Fedex (FDX); As Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Smart Portfolios Has Upped Its Stake

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $156.05. About 822,018 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – FedEx CIO Says Blockchain a ‘Game Changer’ for Supply Chain Visibility; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.6. About 4.24M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 1.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investment Counsel Inc holds 6,745 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Arcadia Mi invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tctc Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 25,211 shares. 72,804 are held by Montgomery Mngmt Inc. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 21,632 shares. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bankshares has invested 0.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lynch Associates In owns 53,170 shares. South Street Advsr Limited Company reported 8,980 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 10,911 shares. Diker Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cadence Fincl Bank Na accumulated 40,610 shares. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management has 1.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,785 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc has invested 2.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 4,607 shares to 18,582 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 13,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,017 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry &, a Texas-based fund reported 109,812 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 54,989 shares. Murphy Incorporated holds 0.49% or 17,688 shares. Ellington Gru invested 0.61% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Aurora Invest Counsel has 12,081 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. International Investors has invested 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 735 were accumulated by Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Company. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 30 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company owns 0.77% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 60,822 shares. Cullinan Associate accumulated 21,837 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 10,747 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Gru has invested 0.28% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Johnson Grp Inc holds 11,717 shares. Canandaigua Natl Savings Bank invested in 0.05% or 1,344 shares. Pinnacle Assocs invested 0.25% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 31,000 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $47.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 80,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.84 million shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).