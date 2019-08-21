Greenhaven Associates Holding In Meritage Homes (MTH) Was Upped; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Iconiq Capital Has Decreased Position by $3.36 Million as Share Price Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 20,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 307,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 327,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $185.04. About 4.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO to appear before UK parliamentary committee; 15/05/2018 – Facebook reports progress in addressing hate speech; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER WAY TO CLEAR HISTORY OF DATA ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK ACCOUNT-ZUCKERBERG; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Sequoia Fund buys stake in Facebook – FT; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Approves $9B Increase to Buyback Program; 09/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Is a `Game Changer’ for Data Privacy Regulation; 26/03/2018 – The FTC confirms it’s investigating Facebook and its data practices; 13/05/2018 – Cook hasn’t been shy about his criticism of Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 16/04/2018 – UK pubs group JD Wetherspoon drops social media in protest; 14/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.61. About 192,684 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has 707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Leuthold Ltd invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 14,167 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 12,301 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Lc has 428,813 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 226,417 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 28,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company reported 2.08M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 24,336 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited holds 21,412 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 147,929 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc accumulated 32 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 130 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 13.86 million shares to 9.27M shares, valued at $306.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 73,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.54M shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Meritage Homes Opens Nation’s First All-Electric Zero-Net Energy Attached Condominium Community in Southern California – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meritage Homes Takes Home Nine Prestigious Honors at the Annual Avid Awards® for Highest Homebuyer Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Global Medical REIT’s (NYSE:GMRE) Share Price Gain of 20% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.85 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 25,052 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Seatown Hldg Pte Limited holds 194,151 shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Com has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 56,519 shares. Professional Advisory Incorporated stated it has 114,995 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 11,681 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Moreover, Estabrook Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Com reported 8,099 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. St Johns Inv Comm Ltd invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt holds 18,012 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pension has invested 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 4,091 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Consolidated Invest Group Incorporated Lc invested in 8,100 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : NOK, F, QQQ, TSLA, FB, TAL, BMY, VOD, SNAP, MT, MU, TVIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “RBC Has 4 Sizzling Internet Stocks to Own for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Facebook Paid People To Transcribe User Audio – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.