Greenhaven Associates Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Trimmed by $8.31 Million; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Decreased Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $1.04 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61 million, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $277.61. About 852,097 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 82,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.17M, down from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.25. About 3.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.35B for 11.20 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

