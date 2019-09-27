Greenhaven Associates Has Trimmed Its Taylor Morrison Home (Tmhc) (TMHC) Position by $450,780 as Stock Price Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Cut by $24.00 Million Its Position

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 138,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 763,360 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.32 million, down from 902,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (TMHC) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 22,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.24 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 2.03 million shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,667 shares to 5,093 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 5,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $69.51M for 9.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $691.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.