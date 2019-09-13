Greenhaven Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake in Toll Brothers (Tol) (TOL) by $507,564 as Market Value Declined; Fruth Investment Management Trimmed Kirby (KEX) Position by $385,086 as Market Valuation Rose

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 4,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 18,096 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 23,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 326,336 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) (TOL) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 14,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.32 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.36 million, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (Tol) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 1.45 million shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders getting wrecked today on $TOL earnings. The group’s now on pace for their worst year since the financial crisis; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $43.88M for 29.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 27,857 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 76,035 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 929 shares. Tygh Cap Management has invested 1% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Icon Advisers holds 0.31% or 42,200 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 36,941 shares. Moreover, Amg Natl Trust Bancorp has 0.05% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 10,763 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 54,437 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 823 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 3,777 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 98,081 shares. Captrust owns 152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 30,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 35.10% or $0.73 from last year’s $2.08 per share. TOL’s profit will be $189.60 million for 7.14 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold TOL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 113.89 million shares or 0.90% more from 112.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donald Smith And owns 0.17% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 119,491 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 76,100 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 69,850 shares in its portfolio. Basswood Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 10,942 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 344,070 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 346 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 127,997 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,370 shares. Co State Bank owns 0% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 11,266 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn reported 9,545 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm reported 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.