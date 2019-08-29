Greenhaven Associates Has Raised Stake in Quanta Svcs (PWR) by $2.07 Million as Valuation Declined; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Position Has Upped by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 335,122 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 1008.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 258,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 283,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.47 million, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 646,692 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 13/05/2018 – Rothschild unearths Newcastle coal investor for BHP; 11/05/2018 – BHP SPENCE MINE WORKERS ACCEPT INVITATION FOR EARLY WAGE TALKS; 20/04/2018 – Vale says court postponed deadline for Samarco compensation plan; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 07/03/2018 – BHP says will consider asset swaps as part of shale exit; 20/03/2018 – BHP IRON ORE PRESIDENT EDGAR BASTO SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – BHP HOPES TO START ESCONDIDA TALKS BEFORE JUNE IF UNION WILLING; 20/03/2018 – BHP SEES STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN ORE MARKET AFTER MILL REFORMS; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

