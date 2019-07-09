Greenhaven Associates Has Raised Meritage Homes (MTH) Position; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Kylin Management Decreased Holding by $29.36 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 197,725 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 2.27 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.08 million for 49.80 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 80,219 shares to 4.84M shares, valued at $61.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 11,511 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 49,434 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,522 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 5,762 are held by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 1,607 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 92,773 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 1,100 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.04% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 39,043 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 18,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.81 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $33,043 was sold by Sferruzza Hilla. 537 shares were sold by Lord Phillippe, worth $24,165.

