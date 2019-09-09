Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Position by $764,031; North American Management Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $350,660; Market Value Rose

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 76,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, down from 78,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $7.98 during the last trading session, reaching $224.61. About 1.68M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 44,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.87M, down from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 815,030 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 26,649 shares. James Investment has 39,775 shares. Meeder Asset has 0.01% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Swiss Comml Bank holds 216,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandes Invest Ptnrs Lp accumulated 2.12M shares or 0.88% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De invested in 853 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,000 were reported by Sandy Spring Comml Bank. Rhumbline Advisers reported 167,538 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 7,291 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 140 shares. Echo Street Management Lc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 10.03M shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC).

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $69.50M for 9.07 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “TMHC vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Taylor Morrison, Beazer Homes’ La Porte community open for sales – Houston Business Journal” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The National Wildlife Federation and Taylor Morrison Team Up to Protect Wildlife Habitat and Connect Homeowners to Nature – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,169 shares to 187,558 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 44,886 shares. Sns Grp holds 1,816 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 30,000 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nomura Inc has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 63,860 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca), a California-based fund reported 6,763 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.8% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 46,920 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc holds 0.05% or 675 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Grp holds 0.01% or 26,272 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 1,017 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited stated it has 22.82M shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap Corporation, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.28% or 99,792 shares. 155,537 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can â€œDensificationâ€ Help Save Mall REITs? – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Power REIT to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This REIT Stock Is Struggling, but Its Top 2 Malls Are Thriving – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.