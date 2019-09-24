Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Lennar (LEN) Stake By $1.76 Million; Arcosa (ACA) Sellers Increased By 4.91% Their Shorts

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Lennar Corporation (LEN) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 36,570 shares as Lennar Corporation (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 9.32 million shares with $451.54 million value, down from 9.35 million last quarter. Lennar Corporation now has $17.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 1.62 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Lennar has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is -0.07% below currents $55.79 stock price. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $57 target in Thursday, March 28 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. CFRA maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, June 25 report.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.81 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.