Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Its Position in Toll Brothers (TOL) by $1.32 Million; Coatue Management Has Raised Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 36,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.34M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.05M, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 12,107 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 11/05/2018 – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 23/05/2018 – STARR CAPITAL GETS LIMITED INJUNCTION VS TOLL BROTHERS IN SUIT; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Rev $1.6B

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 96.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 943,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.70M, up from 973,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $149.24. About 486,316 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $120.85M for 10.85 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $441,920 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Balyasny Asset Management invested in 0% or 16,265 shares. 1,454 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. Shelton Capital invested in 0.23% or 2,151 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 15,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 0% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 6,657 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested 0.05% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 29,090 shares. 293,337 are owned by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Millennium Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 706,422 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 15.08 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 27,400 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 5,765 shares in its portfolio. Copper Rock Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.04% or 394,663 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 2,572 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ameriprise owns 5.32 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 734 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.20 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 0.72% or 42,717 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc owns 256,949 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 8,665 shares. 124,073 were accumulated by Eastern Bancorporation. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.95% or 292,874 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd holds 0.59% or 46,309 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 242 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru reported 816 shares. Baillie Gifford holds 0.92% or 5.32M shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. The insider Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.00 million. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 156,922 shares to 15,679 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 1.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,185 shares, and cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc.