Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $4.67 Million; Arbor Investment Advisors Boosted Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake by $462,150

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 75,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.16 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.35M, down from 12.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 3.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CONCERN ON AMLO GROWING DEFICIT INCORRECT: ESQUIVEL; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 6.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dudley And Shanley holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,194 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,375 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 26,513 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.37% or 111,134 shares. Twin Incorporated holds 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 687,130 shares. Harbour Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 6.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). General Amer Invsts Commerce Inc reported 4.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,171 are owned by Ashford Mgmt Inc. Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated has 68,949 shares for 4.27% of their portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Assocs stated it has 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 2.18 million shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Financial Bank Sioux Falls owns 4.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,946 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Incorporated holds 4.43% or 301,599 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.68 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Invest Advsr stated it has 124,357 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Inc owns 172 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 142,331 are held by Finemark Bancorp And Tru. 1.53 million are held by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Logan Capital Management owns 3,255 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 423,257 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Co has 12.39M shares for 3.09% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 11,645 shares. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 494,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakworth Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 4,290 shares. Moreover, Fincl Services has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kentucky Retirement System reported 102,810 shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 19,030 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Llc holds 0.12% or 462,391 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.7% or 197,225 shares.