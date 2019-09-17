Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Its Lennar (LEN) Position as Market Value Declined; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shares Declined While Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Stake

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 36,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 9.32M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $451.54M, down from 9.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 3.65 million shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 65,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 114,674 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 180,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 6.34M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.78 million for 10.10 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $691.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Strs Ohio reported 46,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.09 million were accumulated by Alyeska Investment Limited Partnership. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 2,377 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa has 7,581 shares. 6,360 were accumulated by Creative Planning. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 68,358 shares. Cna Finance Corporation invested 0.52% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cibc accumulated 49,603 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 5,198 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 133,117 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com invested in 7,131 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 521,867 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartford Inv Management accumulated 31,177 shares. 6 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Group Inc reported 1,350 shares. 8,335 were accumulated by Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Tennessee-based Summit Asset Ltd has invested 0.3% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Co stated it has 27,235 shares. 11,683 were accumulated by Aspen Invest Mngmt. Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 130 shares. 20,063 were accumulated by Beacon Fin Grp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 7,701 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 441,823 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 17,172 shares. Central Secs Corp accumulated 1.29% or 210,000 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 50,000 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1% or 41,650 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.81M for 16.27 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.