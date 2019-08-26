Greenhaven Associates Has Lifted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Position by $2.07 Million; As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Has Decreased by $3.94 Million Its Holding

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $404.05. About 574,138 shares traded or 10.20% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 06/03/2018 – BIG DEUTSCHE INVESTORS QATAR, HNA UNLIKELY TO SEEK STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Buys New 4.6% Position in M III Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS MARKETS COULD PRICE IN 1 ADDITIONAL QTRLY HIKE AFTER THE FED MEETING, BUT SEE A MORE RAPID PACE AS UNLIKELY; 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Research Update; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Statement re Privacy Policy; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 10/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 04/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Sees 3.25% Yield, Rejecting Bond-Market Rally

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 995,373 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07B and $618.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 9,529 shares to 780,401 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 4,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc reported 25,311 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 342,627 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Hengehold Ltd owns 5,090 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt accumulated 11,850 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport holds 0.49% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 12,037 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Triangle Securities Wealth Management accumulated 0.13% or 595 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 196 shares. Johnson Counsel invested in 0.03% or 3,247 shares. Kempen Capital Nv holds 0.44% or 11,248 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 2.51% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 638,366 shares. Blair William Il invested in 38,823 shares. 830 were reported by Chicago Equity Limited.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 36,750 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $157.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 44,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75M shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).