Greenhaven Associates Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Stake; Caci International (CACI)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Caci International Inc (CACI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 139 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 128 decreased and sold holdings in Caci International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 21.15 million shares, down from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Caci International Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 93 Increased: 93 New Position: 46.

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 0.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc acquired 20,450 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 2.75M shares with $498.87M value, up from 2.73M last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $41.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $158.2. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $237 target. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $202 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Cowen & Co maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers, Arizona-based fund reported 3,190 shares. Cambridge Advsr invested in 1,729 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bangor Commercial Bank holds 6,833 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp reported 170,000 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.48% or 2,000 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 11,112 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.64% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 67,879 shares. Becker Cap Management Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 206,193 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,438 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,754 shares. Roberts Glore And Company Il has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 163,503 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. $100,614 worth of stock was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) stake by 352,900 shares to 32.44 million valued at $284.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 82,311 shares and now owns 4.97M shares. Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $207.89. About 40,596 shares traded. CACI International Inc (CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI PROVIDES DETAILED, FACTUAL INFORMATION ON PROPOSAL TO BUY; 15/03/2018 – CACI GETS PRIME POSITION ON $17.5B MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – CO CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CO AND CSRA WOULD BE “SUPERIOR STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION”; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 2.8% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc for 41,974 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 169,372 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Llc has 1.84% invested in the company for 97,072 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has invested 1.83% in the stock. Mad River Investors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,085 shares.