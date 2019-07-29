Greenhaven Associates Has Increased Stake in Quanta Svcs (PWR); As Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Tompkins Financial Cut Its Stake

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 484,983 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 71,237 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr S&P 500 Revenue by 18,807 shares to 365,389 shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.91 million for 22.03 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Department owns 29,922 shares. At Bancorporation has 0.17% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 26,035 shares. First Trust holds 0.19% or 36,063 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 372,065 shares. Horan Management, Maryland-based fund reported 515,674 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Samlyn Lc invested in 1.06% or 846,113 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 40,703 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 249,052 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 478 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,980 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management has 22,471 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 97,075 shares for 3.64% of their portfolio. Windward Capital Mngmt Com Ca accumulated 251,377 shares or 1.71% of the stock.

