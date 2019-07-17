Greenhaven Associates Has Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Holding; 3 Analysts Are Bullish Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Computacenter PLC (LON:CCC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Computacenter PLC had 9 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight” on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Underweight”. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) latest ratings:

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 0.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc acquired 20,450 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)'s stock declined 7.05%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 2.75M shares with $498.87M value, up from 2.73M last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $44.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $169.79. About 2.61 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Berenberg. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $237 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Daiwa Securities downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Thursday, March 21. Daiwa Securities has “Hold” rating and $179 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. J.P. Morgan downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $202 target. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bernstein.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associate owns 2,447 shares. Botty Invsts Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Com stated it has 300,204 shares. 10 accumulated 11,882 shares. Burke & Herbert Retail Bank holds 0.25% or 1,533 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt holds 26,216 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Profit Invest Management Lc reported 6,616 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 2,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 778,507 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 175 shares. 1,125 were reported by Joel Isaacson Communication Ltd Liability. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.45% or 4,000 shares. Penobscot Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.18% or 4,637 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 400,781 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.41% or 21,405 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stake by 73,375 shares to 8.54M valued at $353.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 82,311 shares and now owns 4.97M shares. Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity. $419,160 worth of stock was sold by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.