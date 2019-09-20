Greenhaven Associates Has Increased Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Stake by $7.04 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Gofen & Glossberg Upped Position by $929,463

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $215.23. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: The fiscal outlook for the US ‘is not good’; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS EVEN U.S. SHALE CAN’T SOLVE IRAN EXPORT DISRUPTION; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 13/03/2018 – REVA REPORTS RECAPITALIZATION; FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Earvin Johnson’s infrastructure partnership hires Goldman banker – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Goldman exec eyed as possible CEO is leaving; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host Quarterly MLP Closed-End Funds Conference Call

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,448 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.72 million, up from 19,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 26/04/2018 – Amazon: Seeing ‘Remarkable’ Acceleration in AWS Growth; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 7,053 shares to 253,180 shares, valued at $52.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 4,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,097 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc holds 2,204 shares. Exchange Mngmt Inc holds 4,528 shares. Linscomb And Williams invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline Trust stated it has 5,832 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 5.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,058 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 18,911 shares or 4.04% of the stock. Page Arthur B owns 948 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 982 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 8,473 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Ltd Com, Missouri-based fund reported 308 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Management Inc has 818 shares. 644,823 are held by Winslow Capital Management. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability has invested 3.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Research & Mgmt has 2,478 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 10,402 shares. Nottingham Advsr invested in 0.04% or 1,064 shares. Royal London Asset invested in 0.42% or 218,551 shares. Capital International Ca has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il accumulated 0.04% or 6,205 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 10,766 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.24% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 19,175 shares. Qci Asset Management owns 1.7% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 87,519 shares. 6,609 were reported by Williams Jones Limited Com. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Com holds 1.76% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 55,816 shares. Artisan Partners LP holds 0.11% or 290,384 shares. Howard Cap Management reported 1.86% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 6,537 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Company reported 1,450 shares.