Greenhaven Associates Has Decreased Toll Brothers (TOL) Position as Stock Declined; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Bank Of Montreal Decreased Its Holding by $3.78 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 36,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.34 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.05M, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 560,816 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers: Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 343,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 4.50M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 83,000 shares worth $991,261. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. 15,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.50 million shares to 5.51 million shares, valued at $770.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 131,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $124.25 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

