Greenhaven Associates Has Decreased Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stake; Oaktree Capital Group, (OAK) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oaktree Capital Group Llc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. See Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Initiate

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 44,943 shares as Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 2.75M shares with $48.87M value, down from 2.80 million last quarter. Taylor Morrison Home Corp now has $2.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 2.57 million shares traded or 130.03% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Oaktree Capital Group, LLC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 2.03 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beach Point Cap Mngmt L P reported 43,000 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 11,608 shares. Teton Advisors Inc reported 25,061 shares. Cibc Ww Inc holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 19,768 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 2.19 million shares. Ftb Inc holds 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 37 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 2.38% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 15,650 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Da Davidson Company has 0.01% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Alpine Global Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.85% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Natixis holds 310,000 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 143,794 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp accumulated 6,911 shares.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 518,756 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 23/04/2018 – DISTRESSED DAYBOOK: A Week for Oaktree, FTI, Madoff and Fyre; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Ways to Make Berkshire Hathaway Stock More Attractive – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 17.21 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.27% or 1.66M shares. Burney Company stated it has 172,361 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. First Tru LP reported 128,314 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 1.32 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 225,416 shares. 48,669 were accumulated by Stanley. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,922 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 520,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nwq Inv Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company holds 2.33M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru invested in 0% or 120,324 shares. Fmr Lc owns 12.25 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 7,291 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 1,142 shares or 0% of the stock. 15,740 were accumulated by Citadel Limited.

Among 6 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by FBR Capital. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) rating on Monday, May 13. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $2400 target. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, January 14.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s (NYSE:TMHC) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Homebuilder Stocks Could Surge From Higher Home Sales – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $63.33M for 8.88 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.