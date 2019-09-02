Greenhaven Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Value Rose; Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Holder Skylands Capital Trimmed Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 82,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 4.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.17 million, down from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 20,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.70% . The hedge fund held 204,625 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 225,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 312,715 shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – SPECIFICALLY, BETHLEHEM VOTERS DID NOT ALLOW FOR A 70-ACRE LANDFILL EXPANSION AT CO’S NORTH COUNTRY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LANDFILL; 25/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – RECEIVED NOTICE OF INTENT TO SUE COMPANY OVER ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF CLEAN WATER ACT AT NCES LANDFILL; 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS INC – VEDA BONDS WERE ORIGINALLY ISSUED ON APRIL 4, 2013 AND HAVE A FINAL MATURITY OF APRIL 1, 2036; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed VEDA Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Adj EPS $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of $550 M Credit Facility

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CWST’s profit will be $16.97M for 32.50 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.63% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 5,175 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 186,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CWST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 39.36 million shares or 16.07% more from 33.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Com has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 9,610 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 108,852 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.02% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) or 50,999 shares. 9,746 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Tru Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Jpmorgan Chase And has 31,522 shares. State Street reported 812,021 shares. Teton accumulated 598,428 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 111,984 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 121,674 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 621,817 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,588 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability invested in 20,111 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 0.16% or 4,286 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4.41M shares. River Road Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc has 0.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,850 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Everett Harris Ca stated it has 16,981 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 14,283 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 1.95M shares or 1.23% of the stock. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 238,305 were accumulated by Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability. 20,402 are held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 4.54M shares. Amer Assets Management Ltd Co holds 2.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 162,600 shares. Burns J W Incorporated New York holds 67,589 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.71% or 32,200 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

