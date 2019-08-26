Greenhaven Associates Has Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $1.72 Million; Market Value Rose; Parnassus Investments Has Lifted Its Holding in Teleflex (TFX) by $3.33 Million as Share Price Rose

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Teleflex Inc. (TFX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 504,567 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.46M, up from 493,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Teleflex Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $359.39. About 136,038 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642.00M, down from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $198.95. About 1.09 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS PROSPECTS FOR MARKETS LOOK GOOD – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – DYAL, PETERSHILL ARE SAID TO TEAM UP TO TAKE STAKE IN CLEARLAKE; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave company as soon as year’s end – Dow Jones; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD TO TOP OUT AT 3.6 PCT AT THE END OF 2019, FED FUNDS RATE TO PLATEAU AT 3.38 PCT; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Says Riskiest Junk Bonds Are Most `Mispriced’ Since 2007; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for Forex Conduct; 05/03/2018 Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 5 (Table); 15/03/2018 – The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 391,304 shares to 8.84 million shares, valued at $228.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 206,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.68 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 84,184 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 99,735 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability owns 940 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 32,008 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc reported 730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.06% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Three Peaks Capital Management Ltd holds 1.6% or 17,924 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 2,627 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 91 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 2,312 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Llc holds 0.03% or 920 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Finemark Bancorp Trust reported 963 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 3,800 shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 14,378 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.