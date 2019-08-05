Greenhaven Associates Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Stock Price Rose; Glovista Investments Has Trimmed Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position by $362,474

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 82,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 4.97 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503.17 million, down from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 13.57 million shares traded or 20.33% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 3.30 million shares traded or 105.12% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Tower Rech (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Perkins Coie Tru Co holds 676 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 4,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Beck Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.6% stake. Capital Fincl Advisers owns 126,183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 19,996 were reported by Burke Herbert Bankshares Trust Company. Miller Howard holds 0.18% or 389,373 shares. New York-based Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fin Architects Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 19,503 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Investments. 94,803 are owned by Sigma Planning. The Idaho-based Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 1.49% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 82,746 shares to 196,130 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 115,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $209,117 activity. $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru Com has invested 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ins Co Tx invested in 310,157 shares. Eagle Advsrs has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Endeavour Capital Incorporated reported 221,433 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Com invested 2.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tarbox Family Office reported 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,158 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com. Old National National Bank & Trust In, Indiana-based fund reported 204,276 shares. Moreover, Buckhead Management Limited Liability has 1.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Club Com Na holds 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,198 shares. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 0.09% or 6,898 shares. Capital Planning Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.71% or 22,938 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 5.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salzhauer Michael owns 6.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 129,514 shares. 6,360 are owned by Westwood Management Corp Il.

