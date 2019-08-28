Greenhaven Associates Has Boosted Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $3.70 Million; As Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Valuation Rose, Menta Capital Raised Holding by $853,200

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 206.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 47,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The hedge fund held 70,353 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 22,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 1.44M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.86. About 1.33 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 20/03/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin stated it has 665,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares Corporation owns 30,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 117,888 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 486,614 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 848,746 shares stake. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 373,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.15 million shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited invested 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Asset Management One Limited holds 0.07% or 739,847 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 875,046 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.21% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 23,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 9,000 shares to 7,188 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Inv holds 2.12% or 94,950 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hanson & Doremus Inv owns 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,707 shares. Prudential Finance invested in 223,066 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kistler has 0.59% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,888 shares. Btr Mngmt Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lpl Financial Limited Com accumulated 202,170 shares. First Personal reported 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust Company has invested 0.25% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Olstein Capital LP has 48,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 358,803 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc owns 34,262 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 1,305 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Corporation Nj holds 0.24% or 1,728 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).