Greenhaven Associates Has Boosted Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Holding by $7.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Mig Capital Has Lowered Stake in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) by $20.05 Million as Valuation Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $207.23. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Holders Reject Shareholder Proposal Regarding Amendments to Proxy Access; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RECENT EXPENSE LEVEL LIKELY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 21/05/2018 – Data firm IHS Markit to buy lpreo in $1.86 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Estimates Upper End of Reasonably Possible Aggregate Legal Loss of About $1.5 Bln in Excess of Aggregate Reserves as of March-End – Filing; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates 2 Goldman Sachs Liquid Reserve Plus Funds; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO LLOYD BLANKFEIN COMMENTS ON CNBC INTERVIEW

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 230,136 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) against Directors announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Services accumulated 68,250 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Montana-based First Interstate Retail Bank has invested 1.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Lee Danner Bass has 0.44% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,255 shares. Salem Counselors stated it has 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.72% or 47,001 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 17,327 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M&T Retail Bank reported 46,989 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt owns 2,342 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 6,229 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bryn Mawr Trust holds 3,663 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Oh invested in 581,742 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 390,567 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) (NYSE:C) by 66,637 shares to 12.09M shares, valued at $846.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase (Jpm) (NYSE:JPM) by 67,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.90M shares, and cut its stake in Pultegroup (Phm) (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28 million for 18.60 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.