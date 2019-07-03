Greenhaven Associates Decreased Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stake by $764,031; As Philip Morris International (PM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Country Trust Bank Upped Stake

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 44,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.87 million, down from 2.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 443,433 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 19/03/2018 – Taylor Morrison is Helping Shelter Pets Find “Fur”ever Homes in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 150.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 104,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,595 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34M, up from 69,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 197,898 shares to 10,323 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Bancorp New Common (NYSE:USB) by 47,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,941 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Common (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Company accumulated 215 shares. Alphamark Ltd holds 1,553 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chilton Invest Limited Com invested in 3,734 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life reported 5,800 shares stake. Fairfield Bush reported 44,497 shares stake. Bokf Na has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.17% or 36,925 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd invested in 79,838 shares. Allstate has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Icon Advisers Company reported 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Glenview Bancorp Dept accumulated 8,992 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 15,290 were reported by Coastline Tru. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ar Asset Inc owns 113,806 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.09% or 367,199 shares.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $65.37M for 9.07 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 230,666 shares. Paloma Partners Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Renaissance Technologies, a New York-based fund reported 73,892 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 10.03M shares. Glenmede Na holds 11 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,600 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 12,125 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,344 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 87,005 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Limited. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 225,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.82% or 715,045 shares.