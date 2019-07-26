Greenhaven Associates Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $8.31 Million; Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAC) Has 0.85 Sentiment

Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 29 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 34 sold and trimmed stock positions in Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 9.84 million shares, down from 12.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 16 Increased: 20 New Position: 9.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 82,311 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 4.97 million shares with $503.17M value, down from 5.05 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $372.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 7.34 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Q2 Confirms 10% Annual Return; Reiterate Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Lc has 3.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication reported 1.08% stake. Hutchinson Capital Ca stated it has 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Morgan Stanley reported 33.71M shares stake. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rbo & Ltd invested in 3.06% or 125,929 shares. Hbk Investments LP holds 0.03% or 20,283 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.22% or 383,221 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd accumulated 239,205 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 501,676 shares. Concorde Asset Management Lc holds 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,841 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.46% stake. The Tennessee-based Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Rech And Inc holds 0.37% or 8,853 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund for 692,569 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.96% invested in the company for 78,008 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 0.67% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 33.59 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States.

More notable recent Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move July 25th (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) (CSE: DIXI.U) (OTCQX: DXBRF) (TSXV: META) (CSE: HITI) (TSXV: PCLO) – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of California Insurance Company and Its Affiliates; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Opening Bell, October 22, 2018 – CNBC” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extreme Networks To Acquire Aerohive For WiFi Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 157,557 shares traded. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) has risen 5.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500.