Greenhaven Associates Decreased By $764,031 Its Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Holding; Farallon Capital Management Boosted By $51.94 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 12.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 711,513 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 6.24M shares with $460.20M value, up from 5.53M last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $70.69. About 992,972 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 44,943 shares as Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)’s stock rose 10.32%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 2.75M shares with $48.87 million value, down from 2.80M last quarter. Taylor Morrison Home Corp now has $2.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 558,499 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) stake by 250,000 shares to 5.50 million valued at $134.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 6.35M shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 2,105 shares. 38,597 are held by Papp L Roy & Assoc. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 83,602 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Co stated it has 5,533 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C reported 19,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mercer Advisers owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Co stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 54,855 were reported by Platinum Invest Limited. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability has 37,308 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Asset Management accumulated 2,811 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 0.06% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 315,028 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. On Tuesday, May 21 DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”.

Analysts await Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TMHC’s profit will be $63.34 million for 9.09 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Taylor Morrison Home Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 1.37M shares. Indexiq Advisors holds 87,005 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Towle reported 1.19M shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap holds 0% or 24 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,922 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). 31,035 are owned by Aperio Group Lc. Automobile Association accumulated 17,164 shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.82% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 715,045 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 86,250 shares. Td Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,125 shares. State Street holds 0% or 3.04 million shares in its portfolio.