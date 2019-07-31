Greenhaven Associates Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding By $454,356

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 82,311 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 4.97 million shares with $503.17M value, down from 5.05M last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $370.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 11.82 million shares traded or 6.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 2,404 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc holds 29,549 shares with $5.61 million value, down from 31,953 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $980.21B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 65.15 million shares traded or 145.27% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.93 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, April 15. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of The West invested in 0.99% or 83,487 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank, a New York-based fund reported 422,423 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 2.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baltimore holds 1.67% or 94,310 shares. 44,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd owns 2.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 851,422 shares. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance Ltd has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,655 shares. 31,513 were accumulated by Hodges Management. Ameritas Inc accumulated 105,577 shares. Wesbanco National Bank has 1.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 331,120 shares. North Carolina-based Kdi Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1,013 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kenmare Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 5,000 shares. Piedmont accumulated 53,205 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 292,410 shares. Lord Abbett Communications Ltd Liability Corporation reported 604,986 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Comm owns 77,000 shares or 9.22% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 714,235 shares stake. Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.55M shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Management Pro Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 4,484 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group invested in 20,407 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Liberty Cap Mgmt owns 32,037 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vista Partners invested in 0.14% or 3,672 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 81,749 shares stake. Ensemble Lc invested in 12,645 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc invested in 0.12% or 1,150 shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, May 1. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 19. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan.