Greenhaven Associates Cut Its Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Stake; Natixis Cut Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 44,943 shares as Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)’s stock rose 9.16%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 2.75M shares with $48.87M value, down from 2.80M last quarter. Taylor Morrison Home Corp now has $2.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 1.22M shares traded or 24.80% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison

Natixis decreased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) stake by 21.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Natixis sold 62,287 shares as Discover Finl Svcs (DFS)’s stock rose 10.65%. The Natixis holds 233,276 shares with $16.50 million value, down from 295,563 last quarter. Discover Finl Svcs now has $27.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.44 million shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING

Among 7 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home had 11 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 13 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Lc has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 91,757 shares. Stanley holds 0.21% or 48,669 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). State Street stated it has 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 36,565 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 115,137 shares. Moreover, American Grp Inc has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 225,416 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 1,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 216,300 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 43,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Communications invested in 0.01% or 95,832 shares. Moreover, Ameritas has 0.01% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 9,400 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89M for 9.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Natixis increased Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) stake by 36,011 shares to 125,526 valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 55,691 shares and now owns 504,862 shares. Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Nomura. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, May 3. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DFS in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $9200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bankshares invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Lord Abbett & Ltd stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pnc Service Gp has 0.03% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 485,428 shares. Adirondack accumulated 940 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Captrust Financial owns 1,746 shares. Calamos Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 253,117 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc holds 3,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 203,733 shares in its portfolio. Burney Company reported 1.74% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 20,200 were accumulated by Tctc Hldg. Arrow Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 38,153 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Griffin Asset Management stated it has 13,290 shares.

