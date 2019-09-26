Greenhaven Associates Cut Its Position in Pultegroup (Phm) (PHM) by $40.48 Million; As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Trimmed Stake

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 2,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 36,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, down from 38,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $191.63. About 289,809 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pultegroup (Phm) (PHM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 5.53M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.94M, down from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Pultegroup (Phm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.14 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.99 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 105,489 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 175 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership owns 730,628 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 32,809 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 10,961 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hartford Inv Mngmt Comm owns 28,439 shares. 8,250 are owned by Maryland Cap. Shell Asset Co reported 12,933 shares. Captrust Advisors accumulated 3,095 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.07% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 4,425 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 491,464 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 10,795 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Del Webb Unveils New Consumer Inspired Home Designs – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PulteGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:PHM) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Red Hot Housing Stocks Sprinting to Decade Highs – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.26 million for 9.86 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15,288 shares to 94,706 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,770 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On VeriSign, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why VeriSign Stock Is Up 41% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Domain Name Registrations Should Continue To Drive Growth For VeriSign – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Verisign Q2 Earnings Preview: Can Growth In Domain Name Registrations Continue To Surprise? – Forbes” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “VeriSign Stock Keeps Looking to the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18 million for 40.26 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.