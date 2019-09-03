Greenhaven Associates Cut 3M Co (MMM) Position by $5.18 Million; Shares Declined; Cibc World Markets Increases Stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS)

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 168,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 736,368 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 567,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 2.57M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 25/03/2018 – UBS Group CEO Discusses Deals, Growth and Trade (Video); 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 16/03/2018 – UBS to Cut Funds From Platform — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S – UBS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017 WAS CHF 1.1 BLN AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE CHF 0.27; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Fred Hu to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…; 19/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS BONDS CONSISTS OF A 3-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FLOATING RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 APRIL 2021 AND A 4.8-YEAR EUR 1.25 BILLION FIXED RATE NOTE MATURING ON 23 JANUARY 2023

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.67. About 1.15M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey)

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.50 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 16,193 shares to 44,501 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 47,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,752 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

