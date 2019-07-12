Greenhaven Associates Boosted Stake in Quanta Svcs (PWR) as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook 30303 (FB) Share Price Rose While Wafra Investment Advisory Group Cut Stake

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 134,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, down from 289,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook 30303 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $201.42. About 5.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – #MarkZuckerberg just said that people come to one of Facebook’s products 100 billion times per day. That is…a lot. #zuckhearings; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O TELLS EU PARLIAMENT IT WILL NOT PROMISE NOT TO SHARE USER DATA BETWEEN FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP -PARLIAMENT; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Zuckerberg apologizes amid EU grilling; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook had its worst day in nearly 4 years, and @verrone_chris thinks there’s more pain ahead $FB; 26/03/2018 – Digital Regulation: It’s Not Just a Concern for Facebook — Barrons.com

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 328,778 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 80,219 shares to 4.84M shares, valued at $61.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.84 million shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 601,848 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52B for 26.50 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million.

