Greenhaven Associates Boosted Meritage Homes (MTH) Position By $990,000; Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shorts Increased By 1.36%

Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) had an increase of 1.36% in short interest. TMP’s SI was 493,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.36% from 486,600 shares previously. With 47,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)’s short sellers to cover TMP’s short positions. The SI to Tompkins Financial Corporation’s float is 3.69%. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 34,799 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.)

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) stake by 30.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenhaven Associates Inc acquired 22,500 shares as Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)’s stock rose 21.65%. The Greenhaven Associates Inc holds 95,825 shares with $4.28M value, up from 73,325 last quarter. Meritage Homes Corp now has $2.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 507,418 shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community financial services firm that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It has a 14.75 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts.

More important recent Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Increases Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tompkins Financial Corporation Appoints Steven W. Cribbs to the Senior Leadership Team of the Company – Business Wire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes has $39 highest and $36 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -41.50% below currents $64.1 stock price. Meritage Homes had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 5 with “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of MTH in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Sell” rating.

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) stake by 13.86 million shares to 9.27M valued at $306.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) stake by 44,943 shares and now owns 2.75 million shares. Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Meritage Homes Corporation’s (NYSE:MTH) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meritage Homes -1.3% as Evercore ISI steps aside – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Meritage Homes Stock Surged 22% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.