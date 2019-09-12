Greenhaven Associates Boosted Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Holding; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Hugh Johnson Advisors Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 52,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,925 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432,000, down from 60,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 4.25M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $220. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein says US politics `as bitter and as negative’ as ever; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein decries `bitter and negative’ US politics; 07/03/2018 – Independent: Goldman Sachs puts London staff on notice to relocate to Frankfurt by June; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 12/04/2018 – ALUMINUM TO STAY HIGH, VOLATILE THROUGH EARLY JUNE: GOLDMAN; 01/05/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Stock Isnâ€™t in as Much Trouble as You Might Think – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gru One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 49,013 shares. Fosun Intll Limited holds 0.03% or 7,612 shares. Lesa Sroufe Communications holds 0.6% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,355 shares. Hallmark Capital Management has invested 1.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Utd Advisers Limited holds 624,893 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 140,038 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0.84% or 70,500 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri stated it has 27,181 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 500 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp invested in 886 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited holds 4,891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Greatmark Investment Prtn reported 2.99% stake.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS) by 9,500 shares to 64,970 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Interm Term Gov/Cr Etf (GVI) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Mkt (BND).

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 4.01 million shares to 5.26 million shares, valued at $186.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup (Phm) (NYSE:PHM) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (Fdx) (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Investorplace.com” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Gaithersburg biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.